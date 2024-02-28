Watch CBS News
Possible tornado in Grand Blanc causes gas leak, downed power lines and outages

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Possible tornado causes damage in Grand Blanc
Possible tornado causes damage in Grand Blanc 02:33

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - National Weather Service officials are expected to survey damage in Grand Blanc after storms moved through the area overnight, producing what was likely a tornado.

Police say what they believe was a tornado struck the Grand Blanc area at about 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28. 

grand-blanc-tornado.jpg
Warehouse damaged by possible tornado in Grand Blanc. Grand Blanc Township Police Department

The possible struck near Dort and Reid in Grand Blanc Township. Then it proceeded east through the city of Grand Blanc, the Indian Hills Subdivision, the Commons, the King Pointe Subdivision, through Perry and Belsay roads and into Atlas Township, according to police.

Large trees were knocked down during the storm, and several homes were damaged. Many residents were evacuated, and once Consumers Energy crews responded and made repairs to leaks, residents could return to their homes, police said.

Due to this, a large part of Grand Blanc is without power, according to Consumers Energy. In addition, the storm uprooted gas lines, causing a leak, so residents may smell a natural gas odor. Crews are working to turn off gas lines and pick up downed power lines.

As of 7 a.m., about 15,737 customers are without power throughout Michigan.

Police say no deaths or injuries have been reported. Residents are asked to avoid the following areas:

  • Dort Highways and Reid Road
  • Dort Highway and Grand Blanc Road
  • Dort Highway and Gibson Road
  • Reid Road and Porter Road 

Grand Blanc Road is open at this time. 

Anyone who sees downed power lines, trees or other debris in the road, smells natural gas or needs any assistance is urged to call 911.

The National Weather Service is expected to survey the area today to officially determine if the damage was caused by a tornado. 

Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 6:58 AM EST

