"Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" Tina Turner remembered by Motown legend Martha Reeves

(CBS DETROIT) - Tina Turner, the music superstar whose career spanned five decades, has died at 83 years old. Turner, who was born Anna Mae Bullock, captivated millions all across the world.

She got her start as a teen, later meeting Ike Turner. Together the duo began dominating the music charts recording hits like Proud Mary.

As the world remembers Turner, so does Metro Detroit. CBS News Detroit spoke with Motown legend, Martha Reeves.

"This [her death] came the same way and touched my heart the same when I lost Sarah Wilson the other year."

Reeves recalled meeting Turner for the first time during the 60s as the two began to rise in the industry. Though the two were more musical acquaintances than friends, they had several encounters throughout life.

"I remember the marquee in the movie where it listed Otis Redding, Martha Reeves, and Ike and Tina Turner, and today that show flashes across my mind..we had so much fun," Reeves said.

Ike and Tina Turner went on to record dozens of songs. But the relationship was abusive, and they divorced in the 70s. Reeves recalled visiting the couple's home in Los Angeles.

"A girl named Anne Cane took me to Ike and Tina's house you know the one they depicted in the movie," she said. "It was more rambunctious than they showed in the movie. Just gold and you know velvet."

After leaving Ike Turner, Tina Turner started a solo career snagging some of the biggest hits during the 80s. Then in the 90s, a biopic called "What's Love Got To Do With It" starring Angela Bassett was released, introducing the music legend to a new generation of fans.

Reeves says Tina Turner's undeniable talent is what made her a household name.

"She grew up in the church, she was abandoned by her mother so her faith was really strong and people have to know that! What she sings is all that faith and strength god put in her," she said.

Over the years, Tina Turner became a pop culture icon, selling over 200 million records, making her one of the best-selling female artists in music history.