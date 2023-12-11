Three Metro Detroit men charged after allegedly impersonating police officers, breaking into Ferndale home

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three Metro Detroit men have been charged in connection to impersonating police officers and breaking into a Ferndale home in August, police said.

All three men were arraigned on Friday, Dec. 8, on one count of armed robbery, one count of home invasion and three counts of felony firearm. The following men were charged:

Edward Clay, 43, of Detroit

Trevor Glenn, 37, of West Bloomfield

Bernard Gardner, 31, of Detroit

The suspects were charged in connection to the incident that happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. Ferndale police responded to a report of a home invasion in the 100 block of West Woodland St.

When they arrived and began investigating, officers discovered that four unknown men had approached a 65-year-old man as he was exiting his home. They were wearing tactical vests with police marking, according to police.

The suspects handcuffed the resident and entered his home. They then fled the scene.

No one was injured.

The FBI Oakland County Violent Crimes and Gangs Task Force investigated the incident and executed search warrants at four different locations.

Authorities recovered evidence connected to the West Woodland St. armed robbery, 20 illegal firearms, high-capacity magazines, narcotics and more than 800 rounds of ammunition.

Some of the recovered guns were stolen or altered.

In addition, Ferndale police say they used the Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader technology to help with this investigation.

All three men were given $250,000 cash/surety bonds and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18.

"The defendants who impersonated law enforcement officers took advantage of the trust that exists between law enforcement and the communities they serve in Michigan," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "All officers carry badges and credentials that are used to verify their identity. If you believe someone is impersonating an officer, you may ask their agency to confirm their official business. Today's arraignment demonstrates the excellent work achievable through collaborative task force partnerships."

The case remains open, and authorities are continuing to investigate.