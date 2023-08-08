Ferndale police investigating home invasion by suspects dressed as police officers

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ferndale Police Department is investigating a home invasion on Friday involving four suspects dressed as officers.

Ferndale police are investigating after four men dressed in police markings were involved in a home invasion Friday. Ferndale Police Department

Police say at about 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of W. Woodland St. after receiving reports of a man screaming for help in a backyard.

The resident reported being accosted by four men who were wearing tactical vests with "police" markings while he was exiting his house.

In addition, police say the suspects entered the victim's home before leaving the scene.

No one was injured during this incident.

Police say the incident does not appear to be random, and the victim was targeted.

"With that said, and with an abundance of caution, we remind citizens that legitimate members of law enforcement operate with un-ski-masked faces and will produce badge/identification upon request," said Ferndale police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ferndale police by calling 248-541-3650 or emailing Detectives@Ferndalepolice.org.