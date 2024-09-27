Watch CBS News
Three dozen dogs, cats removed from Michigan home in hoarding case

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Three dozen dogs and cats were removed from a home in Pontiac Friday afternoon in what the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says is a hoarding situation. 

Oakland County Animal Control officers removed 29 dogs and seven cats from a home on the 100 block of Argyle Avenue. Officials say a 47-year-old woman had been hoarding the animals. 

oakland-county-animal-hoarding.jpg
Officials say a 47-year-old woman had been hoarding the animals.    CBS Detroit

The Pontiac Ordinance Department assisted alongside Oakland County deputies in removing the animals after receiving a court order. 

The woman is expected to face animal neglect charges. The Pontiac Ordinance Department and the Pontiac Building Department condemned her home for several violations. 

