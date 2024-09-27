Three dozen dogs, cats removed from Michigan home in hoarding case

Man charged in Na'Ziyah Harris case in court, boy killed by falling tree in Howell and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Three dozen dogs and cats were removed from a home in Pontiac Friday afternoon in what the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says is a hoarding situation.

Oakland County Animal Control officers removed 29 dogs and seven cats from a home on the 100 block of Argyle Avenue. Officials say a 47-year-old woman had been hoarding the animals.

CBS Detroit

The Pontiac Ordinance Department assisted alongside Oakland County deputies in removing the animals after receiving a court order.

The woman is expected to face animal neglect charges. The Pontiac Ordinance Department and the Pontiac Building Department condemned her home for several violations.