Three dozen dogs, cats removed from Michigan home in hoarding case
(CBS DETROIT) - Three dozen dogs and cats were removed from a home in Pontiac Friday afternoon in what the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says is a hoarding situation.
Oakland County Animal Control officers removed 29 dogs and seven cats from a home on the 100 block of Argyle Avenue. Officials say a 47-year-old woman had been hoarding the animals.
The Pontiac Ordinance Department assisted alongside Oakland County deputies in removing the animals after receiving a court order.
The woman is expected to face animal neglect charges. The Pontiac Ordinance Department and the Pontiac Building Department condemned her home for several violations.