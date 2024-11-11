Green bean casserole, stuffing tie as Michigan's favorite Thanksgiving side dish, report finds

Corewell Health nurses to vote on unionizing, 3-year-old shot in Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — As preparations begin for Thanksgiving meals, it's arguably just as important to think about the side dishes as it is the traditional turkey.

For Michiganders, green bean casserole and stuffing are at top of mind, according to a report from BetMichigan.com.

The website looked at Google Trends to analyze the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes for Michigan residents.

Green bean casserole and stuffing tied as the dishes most often searched. Mashed potatoes were the second-most searched, with sweet potato casserole and cranberry sauce rounding out the list.

The state's turkey naming contest opens on Tuesday. Since 2022, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has pardoned turkeys before Thanksgiving, giving people a chance to name the pardoned poultry.