Watch CBS News
Local News

Here's how you can name the turkey Michigan Gov. Whitmer will pardon for Thanksgiving

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories
Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer needs your help naming the turkey for this year's turkey pardon.

Since 2022, the governor has pardoned turkeys before Thanksgiving. 

The turkey naming contest, now in its third year, is open until Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 11:59 p.m., and residents can submit entries using this link

Michigan Gov. Whitmer pardons turkey named "Dolly Pardon"
Michigan Governor's Office

"Thanksgiving is a time to spend quality time with your loved ones, and the annual turkey pardon is a tradition I always look forward to," said Whitmer. "I look forward to reviewing all the fun, creative names that Michiganders come up with this year. Submit your name ideas and find out if you picked the winner to be pardoned next week!" 

More than 3,900 entries were submitted statewide during the 2023 contest, with Whitmer pardoning a turkey named "Dolly Pardon." Last year's winning name was submitted by Jay Kozlowski of West Bloomfield.

In 2022, the governor pardoned a turkey named "Mitch E. Gander." 

Turkey pardoning by the president traces its roots back to President Abraham Lincoln, though White House historians say the official turkey presentation did begin until 1947. It was during Ronald Reagan's presidency that the practice of sending the presentation turkey to a farm became standard. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.