Here's how you can name the turkey Michigan Gov. Whitmer will pardon for Thanksgiving

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer needs your help naming the turkey for this year's turkey pardon.

Since 2022, the governor has pardoned turkeys before Thanksgiving.

The turkey naming contest, now in its third year, is open until Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 11:59 p.m., and residents can submit entries using this link.

Michigan Governor's Office

"Thanksgiving is a time to spend quality time with your loved ones, and the annual turkey pardon is a tradition I always look forward to," said Whitmer. "I look forward to reviewing all the fun, creative names that Michiganders come up with this year. Submit your name ideas and find out if you picked the winner to be pardoned next week!"

More than 3,900 entries were submitted statewide during the 2023 contest, with Whitmer pardoning a turkey named "Dolly Pardon." Last year's winning name was submitted by Jay Kozlowski of West Bloomfield.

In 2022, the governor pardoned a turkey named "Mitch E. Gander."

Turkey pardoning by the president traces its roots back to President Abraham Lincoln, though White House historians say the official turkey presentation did begin until 1947. It was during Ronald Reagan's presidency that the practice of sending the presentation turkey to a farm became standard.