Lions CB Terrion Arnold was not ready for snow in Metro Detroit, shares reaction on TikTok

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is a Florida native who is not used to Michigan's cold weather, and he wasted no time sharing his reaction to his first snow Wednesday night.

The Metro Detroit area experienced snow squalls, with wind chills hitting the single digits.

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old documented his time outside at a gas station on TikTok. The video included the message, "I can't even get gas the pump froze," and a caption that said, "This cannot be real."

"Take me back home," Arnold said in the video. "Detroit, I love ya'll, I love playing for the Lions, but I need to go in the house."

He shared another video with the message, "POV: you from Florida and it's your first time seeing snow."

Some fans commented on Arnold's posts, sharing their love/hate relationship with Michigan's weather and welcoming him to the state. Some even provided tips for braving the cold.

The Detroit Pistons joined in and commented, "Michigan weather is different."

Arnold was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft from Alabama and immediately embraced the state of Michigan. He joined fellow Alabama players Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs, who were drafted to the Lions in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

"Those are my brothers," Arnold told reporters after the draft. "There's something special going on here in Detroit."

With an impressive 11-1 record so far this season, the Lions are considered one of the hottest teams in the NFL with an opportunity to clinch their second consecutive playoff bid. They have won 10 straight games and broken records, including their winning their first Thanksgiving since 2016.

The team will take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.