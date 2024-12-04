The Detroit Lions can clinch a playoff spot this week. Here are the 10 ways it could happen.

(CBS DETROIT) — Fresh off their 10th straight win and their first on Thanksgiving Day since 2016, the Detroit Lions can clinch their second consecutive playoff bid this week.

Detroit has won 11 of its first 12 games, including a 23-20 victory over the Chicago Bears last Thursday. The Lions (11-1) host the Green Bay Packers (9-3) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Ford Field.

Detroit Lions playoff-berth scenarios

Here are the 10 scenarios where the Lions clinch a playoff spot this weekend, according to the NFL.

Detroit win or tie Atlanta loss or tie + Seattle-Arizona tie Atlanta loss or tie + Arizona loss + Los Angeles Rams loss or tie Atlanta loss or tie + Los Angeles Rams loss or tie + Philadelphia win Atlanta loss or tie + Seattle loss + PHI win Atlanta loss or tie + Arizona loss + Philadelphia win + Detroit clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Philadelphia Tampa Bay loss or tie + Seattle-Arizona tie Tampa Bay loss or tie + Arizona loss + Los Angeles Rams loss or tie Tampa Bay loss or tie + Los Angeles Rams loss or tie + Philadelphia win Tampa Bay loss or tie + Seattle loss + Philadelphia win

In addition to the Lions, the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) can clinch playoffs, and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) can secure their ninth straight AFC West Division title with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

The Lions lead the Vikings (10-2) by one game in a tight NFC North race and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Packers sit at 9-3, while the Bears have dropped six straight to fall to 4-8.