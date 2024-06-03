Temperatures heating up on Tuesday in Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Hot temperatures will continue into Tuesday as temperatures soar into the 80s.

These temperatures will not reach record-breaking highs, though, as the high was set in 1934 at 95 degrees. Tuesday will begin in the morning with temps in the mid-60s and partly cloudy skies.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

We'll continue to see partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures will reach around 80 degrees during lunchtime and into the mid- to upper-80s by the end of the afternoon. Isolated chances of showers and storms will begin as early as overnight, with better chances throughout Wednesday.

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.