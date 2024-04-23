Teens charged in assault of Metro Detroit police officer during school fight
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three teens were charged Tuesday in connection with the assault of a Warren police officer during a fight at Lincoln High School.
According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a 17-year-old juvenile from Eastpointe is charged with assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer causing injury, two counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer, malicious destruction of property $200 or more but less than $1,000, and disturbing the peace.
Danasia Kennedy Johnson, 18, of Eastpointe, is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer causing injury, malicious destruction of property $200 or more but less than $1,000, and disorderly person.
Xavier Tayvione-Demarr Jones, 18, of Warren, is charged with three counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer and disorderly person.
The juvenile was denied bond and sent to the Juvenile Justice Center following a preliminary hearing. Kennedy-Johnson and Jones will be arraigned on Wednesday.
Prosecutors said on Monday, Kennedy-Johnson and Jones were at the school to fight a student on a bus. Police were called and attempted to arrest Jones, who allegedly resisted, when Kennedy-Johnson and the juvenile allegedly assaulted one of the officers.
The officer was taken to the hospital, where she is listed in serious but stable condition. Police suspect she suffered a concussion.
"Our police officers risk their lives everyday to keep our community safe and violence against them is unacceptable in a civil society. Such actions will be met with the full force of the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.