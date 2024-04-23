Teens charged in assault of Metro Detroit police officer during school fight

Suspected drunk driver in deadly Michigan birthday party crash to face judge and more tops stories

Suspected drunk driver in deadly Michigan birthday party crash to face judge and more tops stories

Suspected drunk driver in deadly Michigan birthday party crash to face judge and more tops stories

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three teens were charged Tuesday in connection with the assault of a Warren police officer during a fight at Lincoln High School.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a 17-year-old juvenile from Eastpointe is charged with assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer causing injury, two counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer, malicious destruction of property $200 or more but less than $1,000, and disturbing the peace.

Danasia Kennedy Johnson, 18, of Eastpointe, is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer causing injury, malicious destruction of property $200 or more but less than $1,000, and disorderly person.

Xavier Tayvione-Demarr Jones, 18, of Warren, is charged with three counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer and disorderly person.

The juvenile was denied bond and sent to the Juvenile Justice Center following a preliminary hearing. Kennedy-Johnson and Jones will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said on Monday, Kennedy-Johnson and Jones were at the school to fight a student on a bus. Police were called and attempted to arrest Jones, who allegedly resisted, when Kennedy-Johnson and the juvenile allegedly assaulted one of the officers.

The officer was taken to the hospital, where she is listed in serious but stable condition. Police suspect she suffered a concussion.

"Our police officers risk their lives everyday to keep our community safe and violence against them is unacceptable in a civil society. Such actions will be met with the full force of the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.