Metro Detroit police officer injured while responding to fight at high school

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Warren police officer was hospitalized Monday as she responded to a fight at Lincoln High School.

Warren police were called to a large fight just before 3 p.m. when school was dismissing for the day. As police were arresting a man, a juvenile female allegedly struck the officer in the head from behind. 

The juvenile was taken into custody, and the officer was taken to the hospital, where she is listed in serious but stable condition. Police suspect the officer suffered a concussion.

Police do not believe the man and juvenile female are students at the high school. 

Investigators submitted the case to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for review.

April 22, 2024

