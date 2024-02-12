Juvenile in critical condition after shooting at Southfield hotel; 15-year-old taken into custody

(CBS DETROIT) - A juvenile male from Ferndale is in critical condition after he was allegedly shot by a 15-year-old at a hotel in Southfield Sunday morning.

The Southfield Police Department says at 8:42 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers and fire personnel were called to the Westin Hotel at 1500 Town Center after receiving a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

Life-threatening measures were administered at the scene, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical- condition, police said.

An investigation revealed the victim was in a hotel room with two other juveniles when he was shot. They were in the hotel room unsupervised.

Police found two guns in the waistband of one of the other juveniles, who has been identified as a 15-year-old Detroit resident. He was taken into custody.

The third juvenile has been identified as a Southfield resident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500 and reference case number 24-5073. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.