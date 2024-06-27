Teen charged in connection with murder of Oakland County sheriff's deputy

(CBS DETROIT) - An 18-year-old has been charged in connection to the murder of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling.

Karim Blake Moore was arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court on three counts of lying to police and one count of resisting arrest.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and was given a $100,000 cash bond. He was also ordered to house arrest and must wear a GPS tether if released.

Reckling was killed on Saturday night during a stolen vehicle investigation in Detroit. The Oakland County deputy and two other detectives were investigating after a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen afternoon from the Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights.

The sheriff's deputy found the vehicle in Detroit at 10:50 p.m., and while he was behind the vehicle, the driver stopped, exited the vehicle with two other people and shots were fired.

Reckling was a nine-year veteran of the department. He leaves behind a wife and three kids, ages five, four and one, with a fourth child on the way.

Following his tragic death, several community leaders and police departments released statements sending condolences to his family and colleagues.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills at 3655 N. Squirrel Road.

Moore said he was in the suspect vehicle and ran away from it, Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Penney said during the teen's arraignment. He also said a tracking dog located Moore and two others were found on the porch of a Detroit home shortly after the incident.

The 18-year-old allegedly told investigators that he didn't give more information during the investigation because he feared for his safety in the community.

Moore said he was in the vehicle but did not fire any shots.

His attorney, Adam Clements, said that the teen was "presumed to be absolutely innocent" and said, "While it may be important and it may be vital for the prosecution to highlight and indicate that his charges stem from allegations related to what is ultimately linked to the death of an Oakland County sheriff does not remove from the fact that he is presumed innocent," while asking for a lower bond.

The judge said that Moore posed a danger to society and set the bond at $100,000 cash.

A bond redetermination for Moore is scheduled for Friday.