Taylor Swift attends Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium

Taylor Swift braved the frigid temperatures Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, to cheer on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills.

Swift could be seen throughout the game in a suite at the stadium alongside Kelce's brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The Chiefs won the thrilling game 27-24 after Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass missed what would have been a game-tying field goal wide right with less than two minutes to play. They will next play the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 28. The winner of that game will advance to the Super Bowl.

The singer also attended the AFC wild card game between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 13, the fourth-coldest game in NFL history.

Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce in a suite as fans take pictures prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. Al Bello / Getty Images

Ahead of Sunday's game, the Bills and concession stand operator Delaware North revealed select locations at Highmark Stadium would offer menu items referencing some of Swift's biggest hits. "Bad Blood" Waffle Fries and the "Karma" Quesadilla were added to some of the menus at the stadium, CBS New York reported.

Preparations for Sunday's game also included another round of shoveling, with seats being covered in snow two weekends in a row.

Swift, who has been romantically linked to Travis Kelce for months, first attended a Chiefs game in September. She's attended several games since, including on Christmas Day and then again on New Year's Eve.

Taylor Swift watches during the second quarter in the AFC divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. Al Bello/Getty Images

"Football is awesome, it turns out," Swift said in her Time Person of the Year interview. "I've been missing out my whole life."

Other celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman — all of whom are friends with Swift — have also attended Chiefs games this season.

Fans at Chiefs games have held up several signs this season referring to the singer and to her relationship with Kelce. Some Bills fans carried a sign on Sunday saying they came to the game "for Taylor."

Buffalo Bills fans pose outside of the stadium prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. Al Bello/Getty Images

Kelce first broke his silence about Swift in late September during an episode of his "New Heights" podcast. The Chiefs player said he's been on the "rollercoaster of life" since Swift's first appearance at one of his games.