Taylor man charged in connection to shooting at police officers

(CBS DETROIT) - Rick Good, 73, of Taylor, was arraigned in connection with non-fatal shootings of Taylor police officers, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

On Jan. 22 around 2 p.m., Taylor police officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Polk Avenue for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers saw Good leave his residence armed with a shotgun and allegedly shot at the officers.

Officers fired back, hitting Good in the stomach and he was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the attorney's office.

RELATED: Man hospitalized after barricaded situation in Taylor

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Good was charged with six counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and seven counts of felony firearm, the prosecutor's office said.

Good was given a $500,000 cash bond with a GPS tether.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 5 with a preliminary examination scheduled for Feb. 12.