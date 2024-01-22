Man hospitalized after barricaded situation in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was hospitalized Monday after police say he suffered a gunshot wound during a barricaded gunman situation in Taylor.

Police responded to the 11000 block of Polk Street at about 2 p.m. on July 22 and encountered a man armed with a shotgun.

The man ran inside the home but came back out minutes later, firing shots toward officers. An officer fired back, prompting the man to run back into the house.

Negotiators were working with him, and he eventually surrendered hours later. Police found the man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. It was unclear how the man was

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident is being investigated by Michigan State Police