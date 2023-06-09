Watch CBS News
Local News

Swifties line up several hours early ahead of Taylor Swift concert in Detroit

By Jordan Burrows

/ CBS Detroit

Thousands expected for sold out Taylor Swift in Detroit
Thousands expected for sold out Taylor Swift in Detroit 04:54

(CBS DETROIT) - Swifties are lining up several hours early to make sure they can get into Ford Field as soon as possible to see Taylor Swift as her two-night concert kicks off Friday night

Most people in line were also waiting for merchandise, while others just wanted to be in the presence of the Swift atmosphere downtown.

CBS News Detroit's Jordan Burrows spent Friday morning talking to some of the most passionate Taylor Swift fans. 

Jordan Burrows
jordan-burrows-low-res-proof-1-11-23-8632.jpg

Jordan Burrows is a Hoosier and loves the Midwest. He jumped at the opportunity to work for CBS News Detroit and is excited to anchor the weekend mornings and report throughout the week.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 10:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.