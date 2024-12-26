Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into Michigan State Police patrol car

(CBS DETROIT) — A suspected drunk driver was arrested after police say he struck a Michigan State Police patrol car Wednesday night.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 94 near Mt. Elliott.

Troopers were investigating an abandoned vehicle blocking a lane when the 47-year-old driver of a Ford Fusion crashed into the patrol car's rear driver's side.

The driver continued on the freeway but was later arrested, MSP said in a social media post. MSP determined that the driver was impaired.

"We were fortunate that the trooper was not struck by this suspect," said MSP 1st. Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement. "We continue to ask drivers to avoid risky driving behaviors that cause traffic crashes. This driver not only failed to move over for an emergency vehicle, they were drunk behind the wheel as well."