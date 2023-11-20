Suspect who led Warren police on high-speed chase arraigned on 18 charges

Metro Detroit police chiefs want mandatory jail time for high-speed chase suspects

(CBS DETROIT) - Michael Antonio Adkins, 26, of Detroit, was arraigned Monday on 18 charges, according to the Warren Police Department.

The charges came after the department said an officer shot at Adkins on I-94 near Woodward Avenue following a police chase on Nov. 16.

About one mile into the pursuit, Adkins hit two Warren patrol cars.

He then hit the center median and intentionally hit the vehicles of people who were not involved in the incident.

An officer shot Adkins one time in the arm as they were trying to take him into custody, according to authorities.

Adkins was arraigned on the following charges.

Police Officer – Fleeing – 3rd Degree (5-year felony)

Police Officer – Assaulting or Resisting Causing Injury (4-year-felony)

Police Officer – Assaulting or Resisting (2-year felony)

13 counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon/Felonious

Assault (4-year felony)

Operating with a Suspended/Revoked/Denied License (93-day misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (93-day-misdemeanor)

Adkins has previous felony convictions for delivery of cocaine/heroin or other narcotics over 50 grams, possession of controlled substances, and evading arrest, according to

He is currently on bond and awaiting trial on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and controlled substance possession.

At the time of his arrest, Adkins had no driver's license and 19 traffic warrants for his arrest and was wanted for violation of probation out of Wayne County.

Adkins was arraigned on Nov. 20, where he pleaded not guilty.

His bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety, with a GPS tether required if the bond is posted.

Adkins' next court date is scheduled for Nov. 28.