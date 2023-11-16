Warren officer shoots suspect on I-94 near Woodward Avenue

(CBS DETROIT) - The Warren Police Department says an officer shot a suspect on I-94 near Woodward Avenue following a police chase Thursday afternoon.

At about 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, officers were involved in a chase that started in Warren.

Officers were trying to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Chevy Cruze for traffic violations near westbound 8 Mile near Montrose. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, fled officers," according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer.

About one mile into the vehicle pursuit, the suspect struck two Warren patrol cars. Dwyer says officers continued to pursue the suspect vehicle, which came across traffic congestion when trying to get on westbound I-94 near Woodward Avenue.

The suspect then struck the center median and intentionally hit the vehicles of people who were not involved in the incident.

An officer shot the suspect one time in the arm as they were trying to take the suspect into custody, according to Dwyer.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one was injured, and there is no threat to the public.

Michigan State Police arrived at the scene to assist but were not involved in the incident. Authorities have closed I-94 at Woodward Avenue as they continue to investigate.