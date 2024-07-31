Suspect sought after armed robbery at Detroit Family Dollar store

Kamala Harris to visit Michigan next week, solar neighborhood plan for Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance after an armed robbery happened at a Family Dollar store last week.

The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at the Family Dollar store located in the 8500 block of Woodward Ave.

Police say the suspect walked into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register.

The suspect was described as a Black man with a light complexion, about 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a full beard and braids, according to police. He was also wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and a black hat at the time of the robbery.

Police didn't disclose any details about how much cash was stolen from the store.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5340.

People can also report any information to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-Speak-Up or by visiting the Detroit Rewards.tv website.

If someone reports through DetroitRewards.tv, the case number 2407230381 must be included in the report. A $500 reward is being offered for information that moves the case forward.