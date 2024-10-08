Suspect shot with crossbow during Michigan home invasion

Teen charged in home invasion of rabbi's home, Stellantis rejects UAW proposal and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A resident allegedly shot a suspect with a crossbow during a home invasion in Monroe County early Tuesday, police said.

At 12:28 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call regarding a home invasion in the 4500 block of Huron Street in Frenchtown Township. Police said two suspects allegedly broke into the home that was occupied by two people when one of the residents fired a crossbow.

The suspects ran away from the home and were located nearby.

Police said the 32-year-old suspect who was injured was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. He remains in police custody while receiving medical care. The second suspect, 41, is lodged in the Monroe County Jail. Both men are from Newport.

The sheriff's office said the incident did not appear to be random and is possibly related to a prior altercation.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530.