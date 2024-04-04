Suspect in custody after man shot in Ann Arbor trying to break up fight

Prosecutors seek 10 to 15 years in prison for Crumbley parents, DTE meter inspections and more top stories

Prosecutors seek 10 to 15 years in prison for Crumbley parents, DTE meter inspections and more top stories

Prosecutors seek 10 to 15 years in prison for Crumbley parents, DTE meter inspections and more top stories

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old man is in custody more than a week after a man was shot while trying to break up a fight in Ann Arbor.

Police say the suspect, whose name was not released, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday for assault with intent to murder, felonious assault, felony firearm, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and carrying a concealed weapon.

On March 24, police responded to the 200 block of North Main Street for a reported shooting. The victim was found in a parking lot in the 400 block of East Huron Street.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Police say a man and woman were arguing on Main Street when another man tried to break up the fight.

The suspect, who was allegedly involved in the fight, pulled out a gun and shot the victim, according to police. The victim left and drove to a parking lot on East Huron Street.