Suspect in custody after man seen with knife at Michigan State University

(CBS DETROIT) - A suspect is in custody following the alert of a person with a knife on campus at Michigan State University, police said.

Police say there is no longer a threat to the university and there is no need to shelter-in-place.

The Michigan State University police issued an alert after a person was seen with a knife on campus.

The alert was issued by police at 12:57 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

Police say the person was seen at or near West Circle Drive.

Police described the person as a tall, light-skinned man in his 30s wearing a gray-colored hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, black pants and a beige coat.

Authorities say the individual was last seen in the area of Grand River and Ramp 6.

In addition, anyone near the area is asked to call MSU police to report any suspicious activity.