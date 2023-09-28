Flint man identified as suspect in UAW hit-and-run at Michigan plant

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities have identified a suspect in connection to striking five UAW workers with a vehicle at a General Motors facility Tuesday.

According to Metro Police Authority of Genesee County, the department submitted a warrant request to the prosecutor's office on Thursday, Sept. 28, for a 19-year-old Flint man identified as the suspect in the crash.

The 19-year-old is not in custody. In addition, he is not a GM employee and was working as a third-party employee at the Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Autoworkers were blocking a driveway when the suspect was trying to leave. He drove through the picket line and hasn't been located yet.

Authorities say five people suffered minor injuries, and one of them had been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The plant is one of the 38 locations that was added when Fain announced the strike expansion last week.