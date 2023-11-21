Suspect charged in Ferndale bank robbery

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was arraigned after trying to rob a Huntington Bank in Ferndale on Monday.

Ricky Moore, 50, was arraigned on Nov. 21 for one count of bank robbery, according to the Ferndale Police Department.

Moore arrived at the bank, passing a teller a demand note, implying he had a weapon, the department said.

"Bank robberies can be terrifying for bank tellers and other customers, and they undermine the sense of safety that all of us should feel when we are at work or conducting business," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. "We will hold those who commit robberies or threaten violence accountable."

A large amount of cash was taken, police said.

Moore walked toward the back entrance of the bank, where he was arrested by police. Moore was given a $250,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30.