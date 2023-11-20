Suspect arrested after bank robbery in Ferndale

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 20, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 20, 2023

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect was arrested after trying to rob a Huntington Bank on 9 Mile Road in Ferndale, according to the Ferndale Police Department.

The robbery happened around 11 a.m. Monday.

The suspect passed a teller a note demanding money and implied he had a weapon, police said. A large amount of cash was taken but the suspect was arrested while he was still at the bank.

The money was recovered and no one was hurt during the robbery, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending review by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.