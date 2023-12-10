Suspect arrested in road rage, stabbing incident on WB I-96 near Southfield Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) - A suspect has been arrested Sunday in connection to a road rage incident that turned into a stabbing on Nov. 30, Michigan State Police said.

Around 2:55 p.m., the Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call about an assault in progress.

The road rage incident between two vehicles started at another location before it continued on the freeway, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that one of the vehicles rear-ended the other.

The driver who was hit told police she pulled over, and the other driver pulled in front of her.

Police said the woman was then stabbed during an argument.

She was taken to a hospital for a knife wound in her left arm.

Additional details are expected to be released Monday, police said.