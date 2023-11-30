Watch CBS News
Police investigate road rage incident, stabbing on WB I-96 near Southfield Freeway

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating a road rage incident that turned into a stabbing Thursday on westbound Interstate 96 near Southfield Freeway.

Michigan State Police say at about 2:55 p.m., the Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call about an assault in progress. Police say the road rage incident between two vehicles started at another location before it continued on the freeway.

A preliminary investigation revealed that one of the vehicles rear-ended the other. The driver who was struck told police she pulled over, and the other driver pulled in front of her. Police said the woman was then stabbed during an argument.

She was taken to a hospital for a knife wound in her left arm.

The victim described the suspect vehicle as possibly a Nissan or Toyota, either light blue or light green.

