Suspect arrested in road rage incident involving off-duty Detroit police officer

(CBS DETROIT) - A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident involving an off-duty Detroit police officer on Interstate 94.

In an update on Tuesday, Michigan State Police say the suspect from Detroit was arrested following an investigation by the Freeway Investigative Support Team. During a search, police recovered two rifles, a pistol, several pounds of illegal marijuana packaged, and about $50,000.

The suspect was taken to the Detroit Detention Center pending review from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

"This is just another example of the great work the Freeway Investigative Support Team," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement. "Between the relentless work of these detectives and the use of technology, we hope this will serve as a deterrent to those seeking to commit crimes on the freeway."

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday near Gratiot Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Police say the 22-year-old officer was traveling with a passenger westbound on I-94 from Vernier when the suspect allegedly threw objects at the officer's vehicle. The officer reported he heard a "pop and subsequently discovered his vehicle was hit by gunfire," MSP tweeted.

Police say the suspect exited the freeway at Gratiot.