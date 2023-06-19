Off-duty Detroit police officer shot at in I-94 road rage incident, MSP says

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after a Detroit police officer was shot at in what is described as a road rage incident on Interstate 94.

Michigan State Police say the incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday near Gratiot Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Police say the 22-year-old off-duty officer was traveling with a passenger westbound I-94 from Vernier when the suspect allegedly threw objects at the officer's vehicle. The officer reported he heard a "pop and subsequently discovered his vehicle was hit by gunfire," MSP tweeted.

Police say the suspect exited the freeway at Gratiot.

"There is absolutely no reason to get that upset while driving to throw items at another car or even worse, fire a gun at someone," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement. "We were lucky no one was hit and our goal now will be to get this person off our roads and the gun out of their hands."