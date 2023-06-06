Surveillance video shows suspect running away from murder scene at Highland Park hotel

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police has released surveillance video that shows a possible suspect in the murder of a woman at a Highland Park hotel last week.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Friday, June 2, MSP assisted Highland Park police after they received a 911 call about a murder at the Woodward Inn.

The caller told law enforcement that they noticed an open door to a hotel room. Inside, police found a 34-year-old woman dead.

The suspect is seen in the video wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt or jacket with the hood up, black Adidas jogging pants with a white stripe on the legs with an Adidas emblem on the front, and black Nike shoes with a white or grey Nike emblem on the tongue of the shoes.

Below is surveillance video and a still photo from the night of the homicide and shows a possible suspect walking and running in the parking lot at the Woodward Inn. 2/ pic.twitter.com/U4Du6XWUQv — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) June 6, 2023

"While the video is from a distance and the photo is blurry we are hopeful that someone will recognize this person." MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw said. "If you believe you know this person or have any other information on this case call 855.MICH.TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP."