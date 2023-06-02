Watch CBS News
Woman found dead in Highland Park hotel room

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman was found dead in a room at a hotel in Highland Park early Friday morning, state police said. 

Highland Park police contacted the Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section for assistance after they received a 911 call at about 1:30 a.m. on Friday, June 2, about a murder at the Woodward Inn located at 16375 Woodward.

The caller told police they noticed an open door to a room at the hotel.

EMS responded and found the body of a 34-year-old woman. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

MSP says a motive has not been determined.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 855.MICH.TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

