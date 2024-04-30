Sunshine continues into Wednesday for Southeast Michigan

NEXT Weather Forecast May 30, 2024 (Today)

(CBS DETROIT) - The sun will continue to shine with abundant blue skies on Wednesday as temperatures once again reach above average.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Temperatures will begin our Wednesday around 50 degrees, then reach into the upper 70s late in the afternoon. Lots of sunshine will fill our day, but it will be a little breezy. Winds will start off calm, coming out of the southeast, then change to the southwest in the afternoon, around 15 miles per hour, and gusts will reach up to 24 mph.

