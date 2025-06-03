Tips for lowering your energy costs as summer temperatures rise

Here's how the CBS News price tracker helps you save on everything from gas to groceries

With weather forecasts showing above-normal temperatures throughout the country this summer, heat-weary Americans will soon likely be turning up their air conditioners for relief. But that comfort will come at a cost.

Home electricity bills are expected to reach their highest average rate in 12 years, at $784 for the summer period, according to a recent analysis from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA). The elevated cost comes as a one-two punch for families already financially strapped after this winter season's higher-than-average heating costs.

Those most impacted by higher summer utility bills will be lower-income households, which often lack the resources to cover monthly payments. About one in four households say they can't pay their energy bills, according to the most recent Census Household Pulse Survey.

The stakes for keeping cool are high. "Heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year," according to the National Weather Service. Higher temperatures can lead to heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Heat waves are already hitting parts of the U.S. like Texas. As Mayo Clinic points out, unexpected fluctuations in the temperature often catch people off guard.

For those looking for relief from high temperatures and high bills, experts offer helpful suggestions. "There are simple things to do," said Mark Wolfe, executive director of NEADA. "You can do them now, and they pay off."

Here are tips to reduce your energy costs as summer heats up.

Low-hanging fruit

As a starting point, Americans can tackle low-hanging fruit options, like using a fan in place of, or in addition to an AC. Fans use far less electricity than air conditioners and are priced more reasonably, whether you're looking for a box fan, a pedestal fan or another model.

For those with ceiling fans there's a hack for staying extra cool. Experts recommend setting ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise during summer months, as doing so pushes warm air down and keeps a cool breeze going. In the fall and winter, rotation should be switched back to clockwise so that as warm air rises, it's circulated throughout the room, said Laurie Wheelock, executive director and counsel at New York's Utility Project (PULP).

If you use an AC, make sure to change the air filter regularly. Wolfe recommends replacing AC filters monthly during the summer, to help units run more efficiently. For those who plan to keep their unit running during the day, you can set it to a few degrees higher before you leave your home to conserve energy.

Wolfe advises setting your AC temperature between 70°F and 78°F when you are at home, and 78°F when the house is empty.

Other small adjustments to keep your space cool include using indoor plants to create shade, keeping your curtains closed to block out the sunlight during the day, investing in reflective blinds or UV-reflective film for windows. Also, limit your oven use and make sure to turn it off right after using it, as it can warm up your space significantly, said Wolfe.

For general energy conservation, experts suggest unplugging small appliances or electronics when you're not using them. Wolfe also recommends running your refrigerator and freezer at the regular temperature as directed by the manufacturer.

"Running them at cooler temperatures might seem like a good idea in the summer, but that can drive up electricity costs and potentially wear out the electrical appliance," he said.

Also, make sure nothing is blocking the airflow of your heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. Plant life or other obstacles in front of vents can make units less efficient, Wolfe noted.

Look to your state or utility company for help

While it may seem counter-intuitive, your utility company may be able to help you bear the cost burden of higher bills.

"Some utilities run programs to help make your home more energy efficient in the summer," said Wolfe. "They'll offer rebates if you buy more efficient air conditioners, no-cost audits of your home, and they'll subsidize the cost of installing more insulation."

In New York, for example, energy giants ConEd and National Grid have monthly discount programs that provide bill credits to low-income households. Wheelock said PULP has seen ConEd customers save $30 to $45 per month on gas an electricity as part of New York's Energy Affordability program, which is administered by the state's major electric and natural gas utilities.

State governments can also be a useful resource. Depending on where you live, your local government may offer free home energy assessments, weatherization assistance or an energy efficiency program designs to help residents lower their electricity bill.

For those struggling to make ends meet, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded initiative with a network of state-run programs, provides financial assistance to low-income households.

HEAP provides eligible households, including apartments, with air conditioning units or fans, up to a value of $800, according to WE ACT for Environment Justice, a New York-based environmental justice organization.

"Anyone at risk of service termination who is low-income should contact their local Department of Social Services to discuss financial assistance programs including Emergency Energy Assistance," said Wheelock.

Invest in long-term solutions

With hotter temperatures here to stay, Wolfe said it may be worth investing in more permanent measures like improving your home's insulation or updating your ductwork. This will improve ventilation, keep cold air locked in and make your home more energy efficient overall.

Another option is installing a smart thermostat, which allows you to remotely control the temperature of your space. They can also automatically adjust heating and cooling based on when you're home. Models like Ecobee's Smart Thermostat Essential or Google's Nest Smart Learning Thermostat typically run anywhere from $100 to $200.

These investments may cost more upfront but will save you money over time, says Wolfe. "In making your home more energy efficient, the savings will pay for the improvements," he said.

For those ready to make an even bigger leap, installing a heat pump, switching to central air or upgrading your HVAC or AC system to one with a high Energy Star rating are other long-term investments.

Something to keep in mind before you make any of these purchases is whether electricity in your state is high enough to warrant the investment.

"If you're in like the northeast using heating oil, heat pumps make a lot of sense," said Wolfe.

Even before you buy a home, it's worth investigating what the energy bills will look like. You can do this by getting an energy audit from a utility company, said Wolfe.