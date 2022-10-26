Students banned from Dundee Middle School after "credible" threat

DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Multiple students were banned from school grounds after a "credible" threat was made on Wednesday.

In a letter to students' families posted on Facebook, Dundee Community Schools said they received a potential threat tip through its confidential reporting system.

Superintendent Schott Leach said the administration, the liaison officer and local law enforcement immediately responded to the report and secured the students in question.

Their investigation deemed the threat credible and Leach said the authorities responded accordingly.

"At no time were our students and staff at risk of any immediate harm," said Leach in the letter.

The students involved in the investigation have been removed from the school and released to their families, as advised by law enforcement. These students have been banned from being on school grounds, pending results from a full investigation. The letter did not address the exact number of students involved in the investigation.

Leach commends the students who reported in the threat, and encouraged parents to remind their children of the importance of reporting all threats to an appropriate adult.

The school said there will be a noticeable increase in police presence around the district.

Dundee was not the only school on high-alert this week. Novi High School was dismissed early after a "concerning message" was found in the bathroom and Atherton Community Schools canceled classes for the remainder of the week after students received violent messages airdropped to them Tuesday morning.