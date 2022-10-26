Update: Novi High School dismisses students early after "concerning message" found in bathroom

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Novi High School dismissed students early on Wednesday after police investigated a "concerning message" found in a bathroom stall.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Ben Mainka said a student notified the school of the message at about 11 a.m., prompting a shelter-in-place, in which classrooms were locked but instruction continued.

Officials decided to have an early dismissal at 1:45 p.m. after administrators and Novi police checked students' backpacks and everyone was cleared.

"Our teachers, support staff, administrators, students, and everyone involved today did a fantastic job acting quickly and jumping into action. Our partners at the Novi Police Department also did an excellent job providing support and guidance throughout the incident," Mainka said in a statement.

"Please speak with your child about the importance of making good choices, not making threatening comments, and also reporting any suspicious behavior and activity to a trusted adult."