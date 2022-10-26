Watch CBS News
Local News

Update: Novi High School dismisses students early after "concerning message" found in bathroom

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Novi High School dismissed students early on Wednesday after police investigated a "concerning message" found in a bathroom stall.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Ben Mainka said a student notified the school of the message at about 11 a.m., prompting a shelter-in-place, in which classrooms were locked but  instruction continued.

Officials decided to have an early dismissal at 1:45 p.m. after administrators and Novi police checked students' backpacks and everyone was cleared.

"Our teachers, support staff, administrators, students, and everyone involved today did a fantastic job acting quickly and jumping into action. Our partners at the Novi Police Department also did an excellent job providing support and guidance throughout the incident," Mainka said in a statement.

"Please speak with your child about the importance of making good choices, not making threatening comments, and also reporting any suspicious behavior and activity to a trusted adult."

First published on October 26, 2022 / 1:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.