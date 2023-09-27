Striking UAW workers react to President Biden visiting picket lines

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - "It was the first time in history a president has done that," said Jennifer Fultz, a striking UAW member from Toledo, Ohio.

Fultz said she does believe it's possible President Joe Biden's visit to the General Motors plant in Van Buren Township on Tuesday, along with former President Donald Trump's impending visit to Macomb County on Wednesday, are an attempt to gain voters, but said she doesn't mind.

"Even if it is for political gain, I don't care because this isn't just a UAW war. This is a war against the working class of America," Fultz said.

"I think it's wonderful. I think it's about time we get a fair contract and for what we deserve," added Nolan Kerr.

UAW workers were mostly excited about the president visiting the picket line on day 12 of the strike against the Detroit Three automakers.

"That made us all feel good. It made us feel like he stands true to his cause," said Arkilah Taylor, a UAW member on strike.

"I'm glad he showed up. We need support. It just gives it attention. We need people to understand what we are going through," said Cheryl Devola, a retire from Ford's Woodhaven stamping plant.

"Corporate greed has got to stop," added Fultz.

UAW President Shawn Fain spoke with reporters after President Biden's departure. Fain was hesitant to endorse the president.

"Endorsements will come when it's that time. It's up to our process. We have to follow and all that, and we got a lot of work ahead of us," Fain said.

However, Fain was quick to criticize former President Trump when asked about his impending visit to Macomb County.

"I don't think he cares about working-class people. I think he cares about the billionaire class and corporate interests," Fain said.

Back on the picket lines, a similar sentiment was echoed by those CBS News Detroit spoke.

"The UAW is just trying to get back what we gave up during the recession and all the buyouts we took and sacrifices so our companies can thrive again, and now they're thriving," Fultz said.