Storm damage cleanup underway after confirmed tornado hits Lexington Park

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Wind damage and downed trees hit southern parts of Sanilac County as the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down late last week.

"We take time to slow down and look around and it's like, 'Wow, this could have been a lot worse,'" says David Fredrick, a Lexington Park groundskeeper.

"Bang bang bang, and all of a sudden you just hear them dropping," Fredrick says as he recalls the night of the storm.

No injuries were reported, but there was visible damage to campers from branches scattered across the campground.

Throughout the weekend, when it wasn't pouring rain, cleanup efforts took place.

"We are firm believers in giving back, helping people out when we can, said Ken and Karen Wesoloski, who have been camping at Lexington Park for eight years.

When they heard about the damage done to this park, they immediately took action, driving from Oxford to help the owners and campground they have been coming to for nearly a decade.

"It's time where we're both retired now, we have the time to give back, and we still have the energy to give back. So I encourage everybody to give back," the Wesoloskis said.