Tornado damage confirmed in Sanilac County near Lexington

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down during a tornado warning Thursday afternoon.

The twister is rated an EF0 on the Enhance Fujita scale with wind speeds of 85 mph and a path width of 475 yards.

Damage from the tornado was surveyed over a total path of 4.9 miles beginning 1.8 miles southeast of Applegate and continuing through Lexington Park before heading out over Lake Huron.

Damage consists of multiple large trees snapped and extensive wind damage to crops.

In Lexington Park a tree fell on a camper causing damage with no injuries reported.

This was the third day of strong severe weather in southeast Michigan.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale:

EF0 65-85 mph

EF1 86-110 mph

EF2 111-135 mph

EF3 136-165 mph

EF4 166-200 mph

EF5 >200 mph