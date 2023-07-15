Watch CBS News
Tornado damage confirmed in Sanilac County near Lexington

By Ahmad Bajjey

/ CBS Detroit

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down during a tornado warning Thursday afternoon.

The twister is rated an EF0 on the Enhance Fujita scale with wind speeds of 85 mph and a path width of 475 yards.

Damage from the tornado was surveyed over a total path of 4.9 miles beginning 1.8 miles southeast of Applegate and continuing through Lexington Park before heading out over Lake Huron.

Damage consists of multiple large trees snapped and extensive wind damage to crops.

In Lexington Park a tree fell on a camper causing damage with no injuries reported.

This was the third day of strong severe weather in southeast Michigan.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale:

EF0  65-85 mph

EF1  86-110 mph

EF2  111-135 mph

EF3  136-165 mph

EF4  166-200 mph

EF5  >200 mph

Ahmad Bajjey
Ahmad Bajjey is a CBS Detroit meteorologist. Coming to CBS Detroit is a return home after growing up in Dearborn where his family still lives. He has spent the past 9 1/2 years in Flint as a meteorologist and most recently as chief meteorologist for WEYI and WSMH.

First published on July 15, 2023 / 3:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

