Store clerk will not be charged in Detroit gas station fatal shooting

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 28-year-old gas station store clerk from Dearborn will not be charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Yaqoub Nagi from Detroit, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The clerk acted in "lawful self-defense" when he fatally shot Nagi at a Citgo gas station in Detroit, the prosecutor's office said.

On Nov. 25, around 1:07 a.m., Detroit police officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 9100 block of Dearborn Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arriving, officers detained the 28-year-old man, who was working as a store clerk, according to the prosecutor's office.

Police saw Nagi lying inside the gas station, behind the door to the front counter suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to a press release.

Nagi died at the scene, according to medics.

Around 1:05 a.m., Nagi entered the gas station and walked behind the clerk's counter, according to the prosecutor's office.

When the clerk confronted him, he saw Nagi holding an object with his hands together pointing as if he had a handgun, investigation showed.

The clerk fired multiple shots, fatally wounding Nagi, according to investigators. The clerk remained at the scene until police arrived.

After a review of facts and evidence, the warrant was denied because the clerk was acting in "lawful self-defense", the prosecutor's office said.

"Last summer, there were a series of shootings at Detroit gas stations, some of them resulted in a loss of life. This case is yet another deadly shooting in a gas station, but the facts are very different. The evidence in this case shows that the actions of the store clerk were in lawful self-defense and as a result, this office will not be charging him with any crime," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

The name of the clerk has not been released because he has not been charged with a crime, the prosecutor's office said.