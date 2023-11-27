Detroit gas station employee shoots, kills teen

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 27, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 27, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 27, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot by a Detroit gas station employee on Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:05 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, at a gas station in the 9100 block of Dearborn St. in southwest Detroit.

Police say the gas station employee, a 28-year-old man, fatally shot the 17-year-old. The employee was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been released at this time.