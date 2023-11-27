Watch CBS News
Detroit gas station employee shoots, kills teen

(CBS DETROIT) - A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot by a Detroit gas station employee on Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:05 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, at a gas station in the 9100 block of Dearborn St. in southwest Detroit. 

Police say the gas station employee, a 28-year-old man, fatally shot the 17-year-old. The employee was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

