Detroit gas station employee shoots, kills teen
(CBS DETROIT) - A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot by a Detroit gas station employee on Saturday, police said.
The shooting happened at about 1:05 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, at a gas station in the 9100 block of Dearborn St. in southwest Detroit.
Police say the gas station employee, a 28-year-old man, fatally shot the 17-year-old. The employee was arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.
No other information has been released at this time.
