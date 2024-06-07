GameStop stock slides after it reports quarterly financial loss

Why are GameStop shares on the rise again? Why are GameStop shares on the rise again? 05:11

GameStop remains a hot property among retail investors eager to snap up the "meme stock," but its financial results continue to cool.

The video game seller on Friday reported a loss of $32.3 million on revenue of $882 million in its fiscal first quarter, compared with a loss of $50.5 million on sales of $1.2 billion in the year-ago period.

"While the numbers were ugly (steep Y/Y drop in sales and a net loss, along w/neg. free cash flow of ~$115MM), they were largely in line w/the preannouncement from back on 5/17," analyst Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge said in a research note.

The company's stock fell $7.44, or 16%, ahead of the start of trade Friday.

GameStop shares have soared in recent weeks after Keith Gill, a popular trader who touts his results online under the monikers "Roaring Kitty" and "DeepF_Value," resurfaced on social media after a long hiatus. Earlier this month, Gill posted a screenshot in a Reddit forum showing he owns roughly $116 million in GameStop shares.

In its latest jump, the company's stock price rose 47% on Thursday to close at $47.55 when Gill's Roaring Kitty YouTube channel scheduled a June 7 livestream, which would mark his first appearance on the platform in three years.

GameStop's stock also spiked in May when Gill, a financial analyst turned influencer, posted an image on X suggesting he was returning to the public eye.

Before Gill's rise to popularity, GameStop had experienced declining sales amid an industrywide pivot from game cartridges to video game streaming and digital downloads.