Stellantis makes second and third offers to UAW, but agreement still hasn't been reached

UAW members can receive electronic payments if strike against Big Three happens

(CBS DETROIT) - Stellantis announced that the automaker made a second offer to the UAW and then a third offer, but an agreement still hasn't been reached.

According to Tobin Williams, the Senior Vice President of North American Human Resources for Stellantis, made the announcement Wednesday, saying the company is awaiting a response to their third offer.

"Since Monday, we have continued to meet with the UAW subcommittees to resolve outstanding issues, proof that we can work together to find solutions on tough subjects," said Williams. "We also passed our second economic offer as promised as well as a third offer yesterday. We're awaiting their response to this latest offer. At this time, we're withholding details out of respect for the bargaining process."

Williams said the company's focus is to focus on the bargaining process in order to reach an agreement before contracts expire tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 14, at 11:59 p.m.

"On behalf of the entire Stellantis leadership team, I want to thank our Bargaining team for continuing to bring their energy and passion to these discussions," said Williams. "I know that they continue to approach each discussion with the seriousness it deserves and a commitment to reaching a fair agreement that responsibly addresses the concerns of our represented employees and better positions Stellantis to meet the challenges of the U.S. market."

This comes as the union prepares to strike if demands are not met by the deadline.

The asks include a 46% pay raise, a 32-hour work week for full pay and a variety of better benefits.

The UAW has rejected all offers that have been made so far, and Shawn Fain, the UAW's president, says he knows the demands are "ambitious" but also says they are justified.

Details on Stellantis' first counteroffer to the UAW

The first counteroffer to the UAW included wage increases in each year of a four-year contract totaling 14.6%.

The proposal also included a $6,000 one-time inflation protection payment for the first year and $4,500 in payments over the last three years of the contract.

The offer included boosting wages from $15.78 to $20 for temporary workers and speeding up the progression timelines for workers moving through the pay scales.

The details surrounding the second and third offers haven't been released, as Williams said they are withholding that information "out of respect for the bargaining process."

