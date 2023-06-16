Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan State Police cruiser damaged during hailstorm in Howell

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 16, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 16, 2023 04:49

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged during Thursday evening's storm. 

The hail damaged the vehicle during a storm that traveled through the Howell area around 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. 

According to state police, there was damage to the vehicle's hood, roof, trunk and the A and B pillars. 

Yesterday's hailstorm also wiped out fields at Bentley Lake Farms in Howell. Read more about how the farm was impacted here

First published on June 16, 2023 / 1:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.