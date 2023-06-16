Michigan State Police cruiser damaged during hailstorm in Howell

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged during Thursday evening's storm.

The hail damaged the vehicle during a storm that traveled through the Howell area around 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.

Troops report hail storm happened 3 hours ago, temperature now 70 degrees and hail still on the ground. Patrol vehicle sustained significant damage to hood, roof, trunk, and A and B pillars. pic.twitter.com/2PsmoZiZhT — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) June 16, 2023

According to state police, there was damage to the vehicle's hood, roof, trunk and the A and B pillars.

Yesterday's hailstorm also wiped out fields at Bentley Lake Farms in Howell. Read more about how the farm was impacted here.