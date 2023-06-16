Michigan State Police cruiser damaged during hailstorm in Howell
HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged during Thursday evening's storm.
The hail damaged the vehicle during a storm that traveled through the Howell area around 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.
According to state police, there was damage to the vehicle's hood, roof, trunk and the A and B pillars.
Yesterday's hailstorm also wiped out fields at Bentley Lake Farms in Howell. Read more about how the farm was impacted here.
