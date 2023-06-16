Hailstorm in Howell destroys fields at Bentley Lake Farms

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Storms traveled through several Michigan communities Thursday evening, wiping out fields of crops at local farms.

Bentley Lake Farms in Howell was one of the farms impacted by the storm.

"Our farm along with a few other surrounding Farms unfortunately suffered a natural disaster this evening that maybe a lot of you have not even heard about because it was just a small pocket that our farm unfortunately was the center of," Bentley Lake Farms said in a Facebook post. "Our entire Fields have been completely wiped out, and we will have to start rebuilding tomorrow."

The farm said they will work to preserve the farm as best as they can for the rest of the season, but ultimately said this year is going to be different now that entire fields of crops were damaged.

The state has been experiencing dry conditions and a severe lack of rain, so this devastating hailstorm arrived as farmers were just hoping for some rain.

"This has never happened in our farming career and have only heard of things like this," the farm said. "We ask that you please support us and our other local farmers who are also impacted by this unfortunate turn of events. We had hoped for rain because we desperately needed it, and was doing a happy dance when it started to pour.. but then the hail came and it was an immediate feeling of happiness to devastation."

This comes as the farm's U-Pick strawberry season just began. The farm held U-Pick hours on Thursday, June 15, before the hailstorm made its way to the area