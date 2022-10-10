State of mental health care in Michigan

On World Mental Health Day, CBS Detroit is examining mental illness as metro Detroit had two high-profile cases take place within the span of just a few days.

In Detroit, police officers shot and killed a man who struggled with a mental disorder.

In Downtown Dearborn, a man, whose family says suffers from PTSD, allegedly gunned down a hotel clerk.

"The mental health care system in Michigan is under great strain," Dr. Gerald Shiener, Chief of Psychiatry at Sinai Grace Hospital said.

He sees the problem everyday.

"We've really left behind the chronically mentally ill population, the people who aren't struggling with a loss of job, or divorce, or financial problem," Shiener said.

It's an issue, decades in the making.

Mental institutions across the country began to close in the 1960s.

Then in 1997, Former Michigan Governor, John Engler, closed more than a dozen psychiatric hospitals. In his view, to shift treatment back to the community.

The burden has fallen to medical wards, psychiatric units, and general hospitals that have been shrinking over the last several years," Shiener said.

Coupled with inadequate funding, experts say, many of the mentally ill are likely to encounter law enforcement.

"There was a plethora of calls coming in that were of a mental health nexus we had somewhat upward greater than 20,000," Captain Tonya Leonard-Gilbert with the Detroit Police Department said.

In 2019, the Detroit Police Department partnered with the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN) to roll out the Crisis Intervention Team.

Leonard-Gilbert told CBS Detroit there are 214 officers who can recognize signs of mental illness, know how to de-escalate someone in crisis, and get them help.

"We're able to divert them from going to jail when in fact they need just services and support," Leonard-Gilbert said.

Shiener acknowledges their efforts.

"Police often bring people to hospitals. But those services are overwhelmed because we don't have the resources," he said.

In the upcoming 2023 budget Governor, Gretchen Whitmer allocated nearly $900 million dollars to increase access to mental health services.

$325 million for a new state psychiatric facility complex.

$277.8 million to expand public and private behavioral health capacity.

$57.8 million to support additional beds at the current Hawthorn Center facility, additional Medicaid health homes, and costs for new contracts for intensive inpatient services.

$220 million to support one-time capacity expansion grants for inpatient and community-based behavioral health services.

$10 million in student loan reimbursement for behavioral health providers.

Shiener believes lawmakers should fund traditional concepts like asylums to take care of the mentally ill and revert to a fee-for-service system.

"Forget about middlemen. Let's not fund brokers who get state money to take care of people and then dole it out to providers," Shiener said.

DWIHN shared these resources for those who need help: