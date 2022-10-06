Suspect in custody after hours-long barricaded gunman situation at Hampton Inn, 1 person dead

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a suspect is in custody after one person was killed Thursday in a shooting and hours-long barricaded gunman situation at the Dearborn Hampton Inn.

In a press conference, Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said the 38-year-old suspect, who was armed with a rifle, had a dispute with the hotel staff about a bill before the shooting occurred.

Police say the 55-year-old victim from Riverview was shot on the third floor of the hotel. He was transported to a hosptial where he was pronounced dead.

"He (the victim) was just trying to do his job. My thoughts and prayers go out to that family," Shahin said, mentioning that the victim was a clerk.

Police say the gunman pointed the firearm and threatened officers. He barricaded himself when police were going through the hallway.

Shahin said the gunman was taken into custody after seven hours of negotiating. Police say he suffered from mental illness and drug abuse.

"Far too often we're running into a situations where people are suffering from mental illness and are armed with firearms, and the outcomes are often tragedy," Shahin said.

Police are still investigating the incident.