St. Clair Shores woman sentenced in 2020 drunk driving crash

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Shanara Reed, 33, of St. Clair Shores was sentenced for a 2020 drunk driving crash, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Reed was charged with operating while intoxicated, causing serious impairment, driving while license suspended, causing serious impairment, lying to a peace officer, and moving violation, causing serious impairment.

On June 25, 2020, Reed was involved in a crash in Chesterfield Township, where she hit another vehicle head-on. A family of three was inside the vehicle that was hit.

Read more: Detroit-area woman convicted in 2020 drunk driving crash

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Reed initially lied to deputies and told them someone else was driving the vehicle. Further investigation led to her arrest.

Reed was sentenced to:

50-120 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections for operating while intoxicated causing death

50-120 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections for driving while license suspended causing serious impairment

93 days in the Macomb County Jail for a moving violation causing serious impairment

365 days in the Macomb County Jail for lying to a police officer

"This 2020 case was delayed primarily due to the defendant's repeated changes in legal representation and numerous evidentiary motions. Delaying a case does not deter our commitment to prosecuting and ensuring justice. The defendant has now been sentenced for her crimes, highlighting the accountability inherent in our legal system," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.